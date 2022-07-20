Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VTV stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

