Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 9,060 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 266.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28.

