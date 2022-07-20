Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63.

