Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRK opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

