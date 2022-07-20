Patriot Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

