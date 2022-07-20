Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

