Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Up 42.6% in June

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,281 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

