PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5,595.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.