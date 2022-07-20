Peanut Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,441.37 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $142,441.37 and approximately $679,123.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

