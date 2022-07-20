Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 760 ($9.09) to GBX 800 ($9.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.87) to GBX 835 ($9.98) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $802.00.
Pearson stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 19,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,168. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
