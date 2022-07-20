Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 760 ($9.09) to GBX 800 ($9.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.87) to GBX 835 ($9.98) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $802.00.

Pearson stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 19,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,168. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

