Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.15 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $189,783. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

