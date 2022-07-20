PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.74. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

