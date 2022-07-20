Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

