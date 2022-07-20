Perpetual Protocol Price Hits $0.90 (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $70.79 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,119.05 or 1.00028514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,475,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

