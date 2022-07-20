Perpetual Protocol Price Hits $0.90 (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $70.79 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,119.05 or 1.00028514 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007298 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003760 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,475,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
