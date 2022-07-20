Pillar Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,282.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,755.03 or 0.99968193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.