PIN (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $7.37 Million

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022127 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014574 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.
PIN Coin Profile
PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain.
Buying and Selling PIN
