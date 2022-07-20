Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.