Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.28 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after buying an additional 468,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average is $188.64. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

