Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 11,673 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

