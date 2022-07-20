Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 41,021 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,021 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

