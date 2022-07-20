Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Boosted by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 524,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,275,141. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

