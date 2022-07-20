Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 33400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

About Pioneering Technology

(Get Rating)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.