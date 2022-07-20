Piper Sandler Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $205.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.