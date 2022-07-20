Piper Sandler Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $205.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

