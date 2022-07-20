Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $123.72 million and approximately $300,983.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00271774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00081867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00073862 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003871 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,284,423 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

