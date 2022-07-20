Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) Trading 23.7% Higher

Shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) traded up 23.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $12.74. 5,986,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,489% from the average session volume of 231,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Poema Global Stock Up 23.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPGH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Poema Global by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,326 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Poema Global by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 715,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 515,475 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,189,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Poema Global by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 313,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.