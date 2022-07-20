PornRocket 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,051.00 (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, PornRocket has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One PornRocket coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PornRocket has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $25,051.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00507729 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021805 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015681 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001691 BTC.
About PornRocket
PornRocket’s total supply is 390,918,785,129,985 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PornRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PornRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.