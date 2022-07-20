Portman Ltd Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 8.6% of Portman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,853. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

