Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Power REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 726.4% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Power REIT Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PW shares. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.