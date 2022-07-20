PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Lowered to $15.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PowerSchool Trading Up 2.0 %

PWSC opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 23.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period.

About PowerSchool



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

