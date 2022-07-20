Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $533,310.09 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $533,310.09 and approximately $607,875.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00244968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.