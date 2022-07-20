Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 1,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 70,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

