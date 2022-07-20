Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 1,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 70,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
