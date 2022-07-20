Primecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $277.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $277.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,497,881 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

