PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.81.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $173,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $173,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $134,117.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,895,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,579 shares of company stock worth $910,363 in the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

