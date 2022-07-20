Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,395. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

