Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $51,669,470 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

K stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. 23,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,456. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

