Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,038 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 685,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,982,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.