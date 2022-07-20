Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

