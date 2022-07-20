Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,550 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 732,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 182,563 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,281. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

