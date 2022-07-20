Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,858 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

BX stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.86. 40,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

