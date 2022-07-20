Project Inverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $159,162.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00546788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024284 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015356 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.
Project Inverse Profile
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Project Inverse Coin Trading
