Project Inverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $159,162.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00546788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.