Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,058.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00067822 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,809,950,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,859,199 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

