Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY22 guidance to $5.14-5.18 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,185. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.09. Prologis has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,911,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,079,000 after buying an additional 239,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 180,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

