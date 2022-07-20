ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 972,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 2.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ProPetro news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $253,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.