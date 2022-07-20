ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29. Approximately 7,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,041,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

