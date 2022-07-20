ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €8.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.10) to €8.00 ($8.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.05) to €13.60 ($13.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.41) to €8.70 ($8.79) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.21) to €17.00 ($17.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 2,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

