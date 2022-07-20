Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,218. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.