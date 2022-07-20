Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,681. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

