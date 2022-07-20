Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.50. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

