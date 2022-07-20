Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

