Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 122,049 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.